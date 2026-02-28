Featured

SCAM ALERT: There is no Smart Bitches Strategic Partnerships

If you receive an email from "Smart Bitches Strategic Partnerships" IT IS A SCAM. It's not us.

Whatcha Reading? February 2026, Part Two

by Amanda · Feb 28, 2026 at 3:00 am · View all 14 comments

Cozy winter still life: cup of hot coffee and book with warm plaid on windowsill against snow landscape from outside.

Welcome back! It’s the last day of February and here’s how we’re wrapping up the month: Sarah: Alpha, Omega, and Update: Blind Date with a Werewolf is an anthology that came out last year and focuses on Asil, a side character. I read that after Cry Wolf because series order is a meaningless construct that doesn’t apply to me. Ha ha! Now I’m reading book two, Hunting Ground. Lara: I had a bit of a … Continue reading Whatcha Reading? February 2026, Part Two

Books On Sale

Dragons, Gamers, & More

by Amanda · Feb 27, 2026 at 11:30 am · View all 3 comments

Dragons, Gamers, & More

RECOMMENDED: The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai is $1.99! Maya read this one and gave is an A:

The Right Swipe is an amazing, well written story about two people of color falling in love as they come to terms with how the physical, psychological, and emotional traumas they experienced continue to affect them both. It was also, for me, a quiet little moment where I felt my existence was acknowledged.

Friday Videos Love Being Not Sluggish

by SB Sarah · Feb 27, 2026 at 8:00 am · View all 12 comments

An image of a VHS cassette with a label that reads FRIDAY VIDEOS Smart Bitches Ep. 21 against a pink crosshatch background

It’s Friday, there are videos on the internet, so let us go a-spelunking! And leaning into how “okay” I am at graphic design, forsooth! A graphic to celebrate these spelunking expeditions! Ah, VHS. Speaking of, I imagine the video quality of this vintage commercial was influenced at some point by a VHS transfer. This week’s Friday Video is a commercial from 18-20 years ago (it had to be on VHS, right? Or Betamax?) and it’s … Continue reading Friday Videos Love Being Not Sluggish

Podcast

707. RT Rewind: June 1997 Ads & Features

by SB Sarah · Feb 27, 2026 at 2:00 am · One comment so far

Amanda and I are traveling back to June 1997 to discuss: Touring inside author’s homes and whether we think it’s kinda intrusive and uncomfortable Neverending reader hate for “the F word” The fans used to blow back cover models’ hair And speaking of, what’s on the Cover Model Pageant contestant’s heads? And more! We DO have a video episode for this one with images – you can find it on our YouTube channel. And you … Continue reading 707. RT Rewind: June 1997 Ads & Features

Books On Sale

Mostly Contemporary Romances

by Amanda · Feb 26, 2026 at 11:30 am · View all 3 comments

Books on Sale: Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga Doocy & More

Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga Doocy is $2.99! Thanks to everyone who let us know about this sale. This one is a queer fantasy with rivals who are now magically connected after a curse goes wrong. Last time this was on sale, the comments mention it’s a slow burn that will continue across multiple books.

The Rec League: Women’s Leagues and National Teams

by Amanda · Feb 26, 2026 at 3:00 am · View all 15 comments

Featured image for The Rec League: Women’s Leagues and National Teams

This Rec League was suggested by Sarahwasme in the SBTB Podcast Patreon Discord: I am so mad at US men’s hockey team I could spit. (Not really, I hate when dudes do that.) I want to buy all the sports romances featuring women’s team players and gift them to random people on the street. Maybe with a whistle. Anyone have recs for romances featuring women’s league/national team? My first thought is FMC/Soccer player in Mariana … Continue reading The Rec League: Women’s Leagues and National Teams

Links: Adaptations, Data, & More

by Amanda · Feb 25, 2026 at 2:00 pm · View all 7 comments

Workspace with computer, journal, books, coffee, and glasses.

Welcome back! For all my friends in the Northeast, how did you fare with the blizzard? We lost power briefly overnight and had to do two shoveling passes. Of course, it’s now a sunny, cloudless day and all the snow looks so fluffy and pristine. I love seeing all the animal tracks that have shown up in the night. I keep nudging my partner for a wildlife cam. Also, if you’re in the Boston area, … Continue reading Links: Adaptations, Data, & More

After Dark at the Movies: Mr Malcolm’s List

by Carrie S · Feb 25, 2026 at 4:00 am · View all 2 comments

Smart Bitches After Dark with After Dark in neon glowing style and a small reel of film in the lower left corner

This piece of literary mayhem is exclusive to Smart Bitches After Dark, but fret not. If you’d like to join, we’d love to have you! Have a look at our membership options, and come join the fun! If you want to have a little extra fun, be a little more yourself, and be part of keeping the site open for everyone in the future, we can’t wait to see you in our new subscription-based section … Continue reading After Dark at the Movies: Mr Malcolm’s List

SBTB 2025 Unhinged Romance Bingo Check-In

by Amanda · Feb 25, 2026 at 3:00 am · View all 6 comments

Hey all! We’re a little over halfway through our first ever SBTB Unhinged Bingo! By now, you might have knocked out a few easier spaces, but if you’re having trouble, we’re here to help! Here’s a card refresher: This rendition of bingo is definitely a bit trickier and up for interpretation. Are there any categories you’re struggling with? Let’s brainstorm in the comments!

